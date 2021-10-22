Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:59 IST
Realme elevates Madhav Sheth as president of international business unit
Smartphone maker Realme on Friday announced the elevation of Madhav Sheth as president of the international business unit.

He will continue to head the company's operations in the country as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Realme India.

Sheth will be fully responsible for Realme's overseas business operation, reporting directly to Realme founder and CEO Sky Li, according to a statement.

He will be responsible for Realme's business operations in Africa, Asia-Pacific (excluding, mainland China), central and eastern europe, Latin America, Middle East and western Europe, it added.

Realme was co-founded in 2018 by Madhav Sheth and Sky Li. The brand has scaled and in three years, it has expanded to 61 markets worldwide.

''Madhav has made tremendous contributions to the development of Realme's overseas business in the past, and we fully believe that in the future, Madhav will lead realme to make new breakthroughs and bring realme's products with leap-forward technologies and trend-setting designs to more young people around the world,'' Realme CEO Sky Li said.

Recently, Realme secured a spot among the top-six smartphone vendor in the global rankings with 15 million shipments and 134 per cent year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2021 (Counterpoint Research Global Smartphone Shipment Tracker). Realme's next goal is to achieve a 100 million target by shipping 100 million handsets by the end of 2022.

