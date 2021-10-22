270 old diesel, petrol-driven vehicles impounded between Oct 1-20: Delhi govt

Left Menu

The process has been started for scrapping over 300 of these vehicles, said a senior Transport department officer.The department had earlier issued a public notice and advised owners of petrol and diesel vehicles, 15 years and 10-year old respectively, not to ply on the roads and get them scrapped at authorised centres.The department has also clarified that although Registration Certificates RC of all types of vehicles are valid for 15 years, diesel vehicles cannot ply beyond 10 years in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:48 IST
The Delhi government's Transport department has intensified enforcement against old vehicles and impounded 270 diesel and petrol-driven vehicles between October 1-20, officials said on Friday.

A total of 664 vehicles, including over 10-year-old diesel driven and over 15-year-old petrol driven, were impounded between January and October 20 this year. The process has been started for scrapping over 300 of these vehicles, said a senior Transport department officer.

The department had earlier issued a public notice and advised owners of petrol and diesel vehicles, 15 years and 10-year old respectively, not to ply on the roads and get them scrapped at authorised centres.

The department has also clarified that although Registration Certificates (RC) of all types of vehicles are valid for 15 years, diesel vehicles cannot ply beyond 10 years in Delhi. The enforcement activity to impound the old vehicles was interrupted this year due to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. A total of 394 old vehicles, including 132 diesel and 262 petrol driven, were impounded till September this year, showed official data.

After phased reopening of various activities following lockdown, the number of vehicles impounded started to rise from June, officials said.

A total of 270 vehicles were impounded in the period October 1-20, data showed.

The end of life vehicles in Delhi, including two wheelers, number around 37 lakh out of over one crore registered vehicles. Many of these ply on the roads causing pollution.

The authorities do not take any tough action against such vehicles due to logistical issues of lack in adequate number of scrapping facilities and space for holding impounded vehicles. PTI VIT TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

