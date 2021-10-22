Left Menu

Chinese tax agency investigating high-profile developer

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:08 IST
Chinese tax agency investigating high-profile developer
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese government said on Friday it is investigating possible tax evasion by a subsidiary of high-profile real estate developer SOHO China Ltd., the target of an aborted takeover attempt this year by Blackstone Group.

The announcement comes amid a flurry of anti-monopoly and other enforcement actions against internet and other private companies as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over the economy.

The Beijing Municipal Taxation Bureau said in a one-sentence statement that the investigation was prompted by a report of possible tax evasion by Beijing Jianhua Land Co. It gave no details.

The usually secretive Chinese government has increasingly announced investigations of companies and prominent individuals without waiting for the outcome as it steps up enforcement of tax and other laws and pressures entrepreneurs to align their activities with the ruling party's development plans.

Blackstone dropped a USD 3 billion bid in September to buy most of SOHO China, which is known for its futuristic-looking office buildings and shopping malls in Beijing and Shanghai. Blackstone cited “lack of sufficient progress” by Chinese regulators in reviewing the deal announced in June.

SOHO China, founded in 1995, is controlled by Zhang Xin, one of China's best-known businesswomen, and her husband, Pan Shiyi. The company says it has built 54 million square feet (5 million square meters) of projects.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021