DPCC signs MoU with IIT Kanpur for study on real-time apportionment of pollutants

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Friday signed a pact with IIT Kanpur for a study on the real-time apportionment of pollutants for effective management of pollution in the city, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. The minister said the duration of the study will be of 23 months.

He said it will be the first-of-its-kind effort to understand the source of pollution on a real-time basis.

''The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur had made a presentation before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in February. All modalities have been completed and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with IIT-Kanpur for real-time apportionment of pollutants study. ''A report will be submitted after the study and the government will find the solution accordingly,'' Rai said at a press conference. He said there are many studies available but the real-time source of pollution in Delhi is not accurately known. Rai said this study will help find a solution to this situation.

''The Kejriwal government is the first state government in the entire country to implement such an advanced technology-based solution,'' Rai said in a statement issued later by the government.

The move was approved by the Delhi Cabinet earlier this month. According to officials of the environment department, the Rs 12-crore project will help identify the factors responsible for an increase in air pollution at any spot in Delhi such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, stubble burning, and emissions from industries.

A mobile laboratory equipped with instruments will scour various areas in Delhi. There will be a supersite where data will be collected and interpreted for necessary action, officials said.

Based on the results obtained, the Delhi government will be able to take the necessary actions to curb the sources of pollution, Rai said. The government, in the statement, said the agreement will pave the way for a project titled 'Real-Time Source Apportionment and Forecasting for Advance Air Pollution Management in Delhi'. Under the project, weekly, monthly, and seasonal interpretation of air quality will take place, along with additional knowledge of PAHs, molecular markers, and secondary organic and inorganic aerosols, the statement said.

The statement said the ''state-of-the-art'' supersites will be capable of monitoring NOx, SO2, Ozone, BTX, elemental carbon, organic carbon, and other organic compounds will take place. There will also be a mobile van that will be stationed at various locations in Delhi to identify various sources of pollution in different localities, it said.

The project will help identify the factors responsible for the spike in air pollution at any spot in Delhi.

''It will help understand the real-time impact of various pollution sources like vehicles, dust, biomass burning, stubble burning, and emissions from industries. Based on the results obtained, the Delhi government will be able to take the necessary actions to curb the sources of pollution,'' the statement added.

