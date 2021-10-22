NSG commandos conduct anti-terror drill in Jaipur
Around 120 commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) conducted an anti-terror drill in Jaipur on Thursday night and Friday, according to an official statement.
The drill was conducted at sensitive locations like the Moti Dungri Ganesh temple and the Birla temple at JLN Road, the statement issued by the Jaipur police said.
''These exercises are conducted by the NSG from time to time with various state agencies/police incorporating various stakeholders like ATS, SOG, SDRF, State Armed Police etc.,'' it said.
The aim of these exercises is to build synergy between all stakeholders to face any challenges in the future, according to the statement.
