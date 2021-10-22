Left Menu

Biocon shares decline over 6 pc after Q2 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:37 IST
Biocon shares decline over 6 pc after Q2 earnings
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Biocon on Friday dipped over 6 per cent after the company's net profit declined 18 per cent for the second quarter ended September.

The stock tumbled 6.13 per cent to close at Rs 323.95 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 6.54 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 322.50. On NSE, it declined 6.13 per cent to settle at Rs 323.80.

In volume terms, 5.29 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 72.24 lakh on NSE.

Biotechnology major Biocon on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined 18 per cent to Rs 138 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The Bengaluru-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 169 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 5 per cent in the second quarter to Rs 1,840 crore from Rs 1,750 crore in the year-ago period, Biocon said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021