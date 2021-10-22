Left Menu

Shanthi Gears reports Q2 net at Rs 7.90 crore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:37 IST
Shanthi Gears reports Q2 net at Rs 7.90 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI): Manufacturers of gears and gear products Shanthi Gears Ltd has reported net profits of Rs 7.90 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, the Tamil Nadu- based company said on Friday.

A part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, Shanthi Gears clocked net profits at Rs 6.63 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2021, the net profits surged to Rs 16.48 crore from Rs 3.05 crore registered a year ago, a press release said.

The total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 73.93 crore from Rs 55.42 crore in the same period last fiscal.

For the half year period ending September 30, 2021, the total income went up to Rs 143 crore from Rs 82.35 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the release, the company said it continues to focus on revenue growth, profitability, return on invested capital and free cash flow.

The focus on cost optimisation and lower capital employed enabled to sustain the return on invested capital to 25 per cent during the quarter under review.

During the quarter ending September 30, 2021, the company booked orders for Rs 89 crore as against Rs 76 crore last year, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021