35 multi-modal logistics parks to come up in India: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said around 35 multi-modal logistics parks, under the Bharatmala project, will come up in the country, and four are proposed in Maharashtra.

Gadkari was speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML), a special purpose vehicle of NHAI, for a multi-modal logistics park at Sindhi in the Wardha district of Maharashtra.

The minister said around 35 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) will come up in the country under the Bharatmala project, and four MMLPs will be developed in Maharashtra, including Jalna, Nasik, Solapur and Sangli.

''These MMLP will give a big boost to our economy and exports,'' he said.

The Union minister said MMLP Nagpur at Sindhi is a step towards making Nagpur and Wardha, which are centrally located at a logistics capital of India. It is a good opportunity for export and import for businesses in the region, he added.

According to a statement, Nagpur is one of the 35 strategic locations identified for the development of MMLPs across India by MoRT&H.

Nagpur, being centrally located in the country and well-connected through road and rail, provides location advantages to establish industries, warehouses and associated facilities to link to ports.

MoRT&H Joint Secretary (Logistics) Suman Prasad Singh said that out of around 35 MMLPs, work on one in the northeastern region has already been completed.

Similarly, an MoU has been signed for starting another MMLP in Chennai and the third is coming up at Sindhi-Wardha.

The statement added that the proposed project site to develop MMLP Nagpur is located at Sindhi in the Wardha district and the total area of the project site is 345.54 acres with an estimated project cost of Rs 780 crore.

The MMLP is planned to be developed in an area of 230 acres, while the balance land might be used for industrial development based on demand. The land acquisition for the dry port is already completed by JNPT.

The statement also said around 10 million tonnes of cargo is estimated to be handled at the MMLP in the horizon year of 2051.

The facilities envisaged in this MMLP are warehouses, cold storage, inter-modal transfers, handling facilities for container terminals, and bulk/ breakbulk cargo terminals, among others.

Gadkari also mentioned the Nagpur-Hyderabad Expressway but did not elaborate further about the project.

