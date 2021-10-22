Indian tyre industry needs close cooperation from raw material suppliers to meet new norms: ATMA

Indian tyre sector will need to work in close cooperation with raw material suppliers in order to meet new norms as well as face the challenges of futuristic mobility besides lowering carbon footprint, according to industry body ATMA Vice Chairman Gaganjot Singh.

With technological advancement set to intensify in the auto sector in the years to come, the tyre industry needs to keep pace with all new developments, Singh said at Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) Partners Summit 2021 held virtually.

''The concept of a circular economy is gaining traction worldwide. In the case of the tyre industry, the circular economy begins with raw materials itself. To fulfil new norms of low rolling resistance etc, tyre industry needs close cooperation from the raw material partners,'' he said in a statement.

As per a draft notification by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), new norms to be incorporated as a part of the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS 142) the regulations for tyres include requirements for rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling sound emission.

The ministry is yet to notify the final norms with timelines but according to the draft norms, the proposed standards were to become applicable for all new tyre designs on October 1, 2021, and for all other existing tyre designs across the three vehicle segments of passenger cars, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle by October 1, 2022. ''Much like the auto sector, tyre industry is also beset with futuristic mobility challenges and the need to ensure that carbon footprint is lower with every passing year and that calls for intense research both at the end of the tyre industry and raw material manufacturers with a scope for joint research as well,'' Singh said.

He further said technological influx is going to intensify in the auto sector in the years to come. Tyre industry needs to keep pace with all new technological advancements. ''Collaboration between tyre Industry and raw material partners therefore has become increasingly important especially in the backdrop of the concept of sustainable mobility which has become 'de rigueur' for the auto sector internationally,'' Singh added.

