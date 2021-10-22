Volvo launches two petrol mild hybrid models of sedan S90, SUV XC60

Swedish car maker Volvo on Friday launched two new petrol mild hybrid models of its cars, the luxury sedan S90 and the midsize luxury SUV XC60, priced at Rs 61.90 lakh each (ex-showroom) in Maharashtra.

These launches are in line with the company's aim to have a complete petrol portfolio by the end of 2021, Volvo Car India said in a statement.

Both these models come with advanced features such as digital services giving access to Google apps, other apps and services that offer hands-free help with Google assistant and next-generation infotainment system, it stated.

The S90 is Volvo's premium 4-door, 5-seater flagship sedan, while theXC60 has now advanced safety upgrades like Volvo Cars' latest advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) sensor platform, a modern, and scalable active safety system that consists of an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors, the company said.

''Maharashtra is one of our key markets, and our ever-expanding base of loyal customers have always welcomed newer models that offer superior technology and luxury mobility.

''The launch of these two models further reinforces our commitment to the Indian market and the customer,'' said Jyoti Malhotra, managing director of Volvo Car India.

The New S90 and New XC60 have features that will further enhance safety, and both these models are mild hybrids incorporating some of the latest technologies in the industry, he added.

In addition to the new petrol mild-hybrid cars and new technologies, the company also announced a three-year Volvo Service Package at a special price of only Rs 75,000 and applicable taxes, it said.

It added that the offer is only an introductory one for the current festive season which includes regular maintenance plus wear-and-tear cost over three years.

The Volvo Car group has teamed up with Google on integrating an infotainment system, powered by Android with Google apps and services, it stated.

