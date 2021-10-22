Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:49 IST
Polycab India Q2 consolidated net down 9.49 pc at Rs 200 crore
Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India on Friday reported a decline of 9.49 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 200.52 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 221.55 crore during the corresponding period of 2020-21, Polycab India said in a statement.

Revenue from operations of the company went up by 48 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 3,128.83 crore as compared to Rs 2,113.68 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

''We had a healthy second quarter. Robust sales growth was underpinned by market share gains across categories. Given the strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals, we see a massive opportunity to spread our wings across B2B as well as B2C categories by leveraging on our strong brand equity and increased consumers affinity for our products,'' Polycab India chairman and managing director Inder T Jaisinghani added.

Shares of the company on Friday were closed at Rs 2,262 apiece, up 1.76 per cent on the BSE.

