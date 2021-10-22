TCI Express Q2 net profit grows 41 pc to Rs 34 cr

Logistics firm TCI Express Ltd on Friday posted a 41 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 34 crore in the September quarter, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 24 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its income from operations during the quarter under review also rose to Rs 274 crore from Rs 212 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses rose to Rs 230 crore in the latest September quarter from Rs 183 crore in the same period a year ago.

The second quarter started with a robust pick-up in economic and business activities after a subdued first quarter impacted by the second COVID wave, TCI Express Managing Director Chander Agarwal said in a separate statement. Strong recovery in demand and supply was visible with the onset of the festive season, he added. ''Our growth for the quarter was propelled by strong recovery in business activities of our key customer industries and SMEs. Improvement in margins was driven by higher capacity utilisation and operational efficiencies.

''I am particularly pleased that we have surpassed the EBITDA margins of 16.7 per cent delivered in the full year FY21,'' he said.

Further, Agarwal said the board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the year 2021-22.

During the quarter under review, the company added 15 new branches in the South and West region to capture the market opportunities presented by the growing demand from the SME customers, he added.

TCI Express is an express delivery provider.

Shares of the company ended 2.81 per cent down at Rs 1,600.30 apiece on the BSE.

