Wendt (India) reports Q2 standalone net profit of Rs 7.03 crore

Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI): Super abrasives-manufacturer Wendt (India) Ltd on Friday said the company reported standalone profits at Rs 7.03 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The Murugappa Group company made standalone net profit of Rs 3.49 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2021, the net profit surged to Rs 12.37 crore from Rs 3.57 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The standalone total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 42.53 crore against Rs 31.30 crore last fiscal.For the half-year period ending September 30, 2021, the standalone total income grew to Rs 80.68 crore from Rs 52.15 crore last fiscal.

In a statement, the company said the exports during the quarter was 74 per cent higher than last year's Rs 12.40 crore. It was on account of higher exports to the United States, Russia, Indonesia and Germany.

The company said it saw higher sales to almost all user-industries like auto, auto ancillaries, bearings, engineering, steel and cutting tools, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)