Navi Mumbai metro: 5.14 km route gets interim speed certificate from RDSO

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:19 IST
Navi Mumbai metro: 5.14 km route gets interim speed certificate from RDSO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Pendhar to Central Park route of Navi Mumbai metro has received the 'Interim Speed Certificate' from the railway ministry's RDSO, a CIDCO official said on Friday.

The ISC was received on October 20 following the successful completion of trials in September, and it will allow Navi Mumbai metro to deploy trains at maximum operational speed, said City and Industrial Development Corporation managing director Sanjay Mukherjee.

The ISC has been given for the route between stations number 7 and 11, which are 5.14 kilometres apart, he informed.

