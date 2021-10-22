Reliance Industries quarterly profit jumps 74 pc to Rs 13,680 cr

Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 74 per cent jump in July-September quarter net profit as all its businesses witnessed robust performance.

Net profit in the second quarter of the current fiscal at Rs 13,680 crore compared to Rs 9,567 crore a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Revenue increased to Rs 1,78,328 crore in the September quarter from Rs 1,20,444 crore a year back.

