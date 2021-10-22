Left Menu

Deepak Fertilisers raises Rs 510 cr via sale of shares to institutional investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:39 IST
Deepak Fertilisers raises Rs 510 cr via sale of shares to institutional investors
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd has raised Rs 510 crore through the issue of equity shares to institutional investors.

The company had launched its QIP (qualified institutional placement) issue on October 19, and the issue was closed on Friday.

In a regulatory filing, the securities issue committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on Friday approved the closure of the issue on October 22.

The committee determined and approved the ''allocation of 1,24,39,029 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 410 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 400 per share)''.

The allocation to institutional buyers has been made at a discount of Rs 12.48 per share, from the floor price of Rs 422.48 per share. The filing did not mention the proposed utilisation of funds raised through this QIP issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

