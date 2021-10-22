Left Menu

DGCA fines two flying training organisations Rs 75,000 for violation of rules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:48 IST
DGCA fines two flying training organisations Rs 75,000 for violation of rules
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The DGCA on Friday said that it has imposed a penalty of Rs 75,000 each on two flying training organisations (FTOs) that were found violating the aviation regulator's rules in audits done last month.

This is the first time that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed a financial penalty on anyone, according to a statement.

''The lapses (on the part of the two FTOs) were related to improper maintenance of breath analyser (BA) equipment for the conduct of mandatory BA test and the fine in each case amounts to Rs 75,000,'' the DGCA said in its statement.

This ''level-1 non-compliance'' was found when the DGCA conducted special audits of FTOs in September, it said.

According to DGCA rules, trainee pilots and other aviation sector employees have to undergo random BA tests.

The DGCA imposed financial penalties on the two FTOs under the newly introduced Section 10A of the Aircraft Act, 1934.

''In September 2020, Section 10A was introduced in the Aircraft Act, 1934 providing for the financial penalty against the service providers involved in violation of regulations or requirements,'' the DGCA mentioned.

Subsequently, in May this year, an enabling provision was introduced by amending Rule 162 read with Schedule 6B of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021