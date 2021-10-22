Left Menu

FAA lacks effective oversight of American Airlines maintenance issues -audit

The FAA, it added, "could not verify whether the 73% of findings that American Airlines rated as 'low' or 'very low' were indeed low risk." It also said FAA inspectors were not adequately trained on root cause analysis or how to review airline risk assessments.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:15 IST
FAA lacks effective oversight of American Airlines maintenance issues -audit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lacks effective oversight controls to ensure that American Airlines' corrective actions for maintenance issues address root causes, a government watchdog report said on Friday. The Transportation Department Inspector General's office said in 171 of 185 of cases sampled, FAA inspectors accepted root cause analyses by American Airlines "that did not identify the true root cause of the problem" and the agency "closed compliance actions before the air carrier implemented its corrective actions." The FAA said it "agrees with many of the recommendations in the report and is taking steps to address them."

American Airlines said it welcomed the report. "We plan to work with the FAA to ensure we take positive action and continuously refine and improve our safety controls," an airline spokeswoman said. The report found that in one instance American "flew an aircraft with an inoperable emergency evacuation slide for 877 days before reporting the non-compliance to FAA."

American said it reported the slide issue as soon as it was discovered as part of its maintenance program that requires intentional slide deployments. It added it "then worked with the vendor to develop an audit system." The report said that if American Airlines had categorized the slide as a more serious issue it would have prompted different corrective actions.

The FAA did not evaluate whether American's "risk ratings adequately captured the level of risk for these findings," the report found. The report said "ineffective root cause analysis and the associated corrective actions may have contributed to a number of repetitive non-compliances" issues at American.

Without verifying corrective actions, "FAA cannot reasonably ensure that American Airlines is sufficiently identifying root causes and mitigating future maintenance non-compliances," the report added. The FAA, it added, "could not verify whether the 73% of findings that American Airlines rated as 'low' or 'very low' were indeed low risk."

It also said FAA inspectors were not adequately trained on root cause analysis or how to review airline risk assessments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021