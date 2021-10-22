Left Menu

RBI issues draft directions to implement Basel III framework for AIFIs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:47 IST
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Friday came out with a comprehensive draft framework for implementing the Basel III capital adequacy norms for All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs), including Exim Bank, NABARD, National Housing Bank and SIDBI.

The draft Master Direction, issued by the RBI, seeks to consolidate the existing guidelines on exposure norms, classification, valuation and operation of investment portfolio and resource raising norms issued to the AIFIs.

The draft, on which the RBI has invited comments from stakeholders by November 30, has prescribed the limits for investments by AIFIs in subsidiaries, financial services companies and non-financial services companies.

These standards, the RBI said, ''mainly seek to raise the quality and level of capital to ensure that financial entities are better able to absorb losses on both a going concern and a gone concern basis, increase the risk coverage of the capital framework, introduce leverage ratio to serve as a backstop to the risk-based capital measure, raise the standards for the supervisory review process and public disclosures etc.'' The proposed directions, if finalised, would be applicable to the AIFIs regulated by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) -- Exim Bank, NABARD, NHB and SIDBI.

The Reserve Bank has decided to implement the Basel III capital framework for the AIFIs. The draft is in line with the central bank's plans.

While being essentially risk-based, the prudential regulation for various types of financial sector entities across the world tends to be broadly similar. Internationally, many development finance institutions have chosen to adopt Basel III regulations because the micro-prudential elements of Basel standards generally measure and capitalise financial risks regardless of the entities that undertake them.

Basel III strengthens the institution-level (micro prudential regulation), with the intention to raise the resilience of individual financial institutions in periods of stress.

