Govt integrating tech with household-level segregation for waste processing, reuse: Minister
The government of India is integrating technology with a system of household-level segregation so that waste is processed and reused, the minister tweeted after the meeting.
- Country:
- India
India is integrating technology with a system of household-level segregation so that waste is processed and reused, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.
In a meeting with Cyrill Gutsch, the founder and CEO of Parley for the Oceans, a global initiative which aims to raise awareness about the oceans, the minister said waste is being looked at like a resource and its management in the country is based on the principles of sustainability.
''At the dialogue with Mr Cyrill Gutsch, Founder and CEO Parley For The Oceans, on Plastic Free Cities and Oceans, stated that waste management rules in India are based on the principles of sustainability.
''We are no longer looking at waste just as waste but as a resource. To turn waste into a resource it is essential to focus on segregation. The government of India is integrating technology with a system of household-level segregation so that waste is processed and reused,'' the minister tweeted after the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Extend deadline for public comments on proposed amendments in Forest Conservation Act: CPI MP requests Union Environment Minister
Recent civilian killings in Kashmir won't trample democracy: Bhupender Yadav
Mothers hold demonstration outside Union environment minister's office demanding clean air for kids
Guj: Union Environment minister pitches for private partnerships to run zoos
India vows to mainstream biodiversity across all sectors, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav