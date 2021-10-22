Left Menu

Govt integrating tech with household-level segregation for waste processing, reuse: Minister

The government of India is integrating technology with a system of household-level segregation so that waste is processed and reused, the minister tweeted after the meeting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:49 IST
Govt integrating tech with household-level segregation for waste processing, reuse: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

India is integrating technology with a system of household-level segregation so that waste is processed and reused, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.

In a meeting with Cyrill Gutsch, the founder and CEO of Parley for the Oceans, a global initiative which aims to raise awareness about the oceans, the minister said waste is being looked at like a resource and its management in the country is based on the principles of sustainability.

''At the dialogue with Mr Cyrill Gutsch, Founder and CEO Parley For The Oceans, on Plastic Free Cities and Oceans, stated that waste management rules in India are based on the principles of sustainability.

''We are no longer looking at waste just as waste but as a resource. To turn waste into a resource it is essential to focus on segregation. The government of India is integrating technology with a system of household-level segregation so that waste is processed and reused,'' the minister tweeted after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021