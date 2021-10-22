Govt integrating tech with household-level segregation for waste processing, reuse: Minister

India is integrating technology with a system of household-level segregation so that waste is processed and reused, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.

In a meeting with Cyrill Gutsch, the founder and CEO of Parley for the Oceans, a global initiative which aims to raise awareness about the oceans, the minister said waste is being looked at like a resource and its management in the country is based on the principles of sustainability.

''At the dialogue with Mr Cyrill Gutsch, Founder and CEO Parley For The Oceans, on Plastic Free Cities and Oceans, stated that waste management rules in India are based on the principles of sustainability.

''We are no longer looking at waste just as waste but as a resource. To turn waste into a resource it is essential to focus on segregation. The government of India is integrating technology with a system of household-level segregation so that waste is processed and reused,'' the minister tweeted after the meeting.

