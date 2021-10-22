K Madhavan re-elected as president of Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation

K Madhavan, Country Manager & President - The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, has been re-elected as president of the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF).

This is the second consecutive term for Madhavan, who was re-elected on Friday in the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the body, a statement said. ''We are at an interesting crossroad where the combination of consumer, regulatory and technology trends is remodelling the media landscape and ecosystem. ''I hope to continue working with the government, industry and other stakeholders for accelerating the growth of the broadcast and digital media sector in the country,'' Madhavan said. During the AGM, the members also re-elected TV Today Network Chairman Aroon Purie, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati, Viacom 18 Managing Director Rahul Joshi and Star and Disney India President and Head - Network Entertainment Channels, Kevin Vaz, as members on the board of IBDF. India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma, Rahul Joshi and Shashi Vempati have been also elected as Vice Presidents of IDBF, which was formerly known as the Indian Broadcasting Foundation.

IDBF members provide channels and programmes that deliver about 90 per cent of television viewership and nearly 48 per cent of OTT market share in India.

