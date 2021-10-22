Turkey's Halkbank to use all legal rights to appeal U.S. court ruling
Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 23:08 IST
State-owned Turkish lender Halkbank said on Friday the bank will use all its legal rights to appeal a U.S. court order, in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
A U.S. appeals court ruled Halkbank can be prosecuted over accusations it helped Iran evade American sanctions even if the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act shielded the bank, as the charge against Halkbank fell under the commercial activity exception. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Chris Reese)
