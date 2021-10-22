Chile names Marcel to second term as central bank chief
Chile's president on Friday named central bank chief Mario Marcel to a second term as the country's head monetary policymaker, at a time of mounting inflationary pressures caused by a faster-than-expected recovery from the COVID-19 lockdown.
- Country:
- Argentina
Chile's president on Friday named central bank chief Mario Marcel to a second term as the country's head monetary policymaker, at a time of mounting inflationary pressures caused by a faster-than-expected recovery from the COVID-19 lockdown. In a statement, conservative President Sebastian Pinera said his decision was "in recognition of his valuable contributions to the conduct of monetary policy and contribution to the economic development of the country."
Marcel was first appointed to office by Chile's former left-leaning President Michelle Bachelet in 2016, during her second term. Pinera's decision surprised observers who expected him to name a central bank chief who shares his more orthodox policy views.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- central bank
- Sebastian Pinera
- Chile
- Michelle Bachelet
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Erdogan is cooling on his latest central bank chief, sources say
FACTBOX-Revolving door: Turkey's last four central bank chiefs
Lebanon's central bank denies Swiss report about 2016 IMF paper
EXCLUSIVE-Erdogan is cooling on his latest central bank chief, sources say
UPDATE 1-Lebanon's central bank denies Swiss report about 2016 IMF paper