PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-10-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 01:01 IST
flybig, IRCTC enter pact for ticket booking
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Newly launched airline flybig has entered into an agreement with IRCTC to facilitate travellers to book tickets for any of its northeast destinations through the latter's 'Air' platform, an official said on Friday.

The pact will allow the passengers to book their travel tickets to any NE flybig destination through the IRCTC portal, which will help in boosting tourism in the region, he said.

"The partnership is launched in line with 'Dekho Apna Desh' to promote NE sectors' flora, fauna and culture. It also boosts 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', promoting connectivity and economic growth of the region. flybig will always remain in endeavour to add more routes for facilitation of the travellers and promotion of tourism," a release issued by the airline said. flybig's operations to Guwahati kicked off in May this year, connecting the city to Tezu, Pasighat, Rupsi, Agartala, Dibrugarh and Kolkata.

"Lilabari (in Assam's Lakimpur district) is our new sector to be launched on October 31," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

