Left Menu

Samruddhi Silver, a one-stop showroom for all kinds of silver jewellery, articles

Surat is now home to a unique jewellery store, the first of its type in Gujarat, and a one-stop-shop for buying beautiful silver jewellery and other articles at attractive prices. The brain behind this unique jewellery store is Surat's famous jeweller, V. Navinchandra Hirachand Malji Jewellers, which has launched a showroom dedicated to silver jewellery and other articles made of shiny metal.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 23-10-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 11:36 IST
Samruddhi Silver, a one-stop showroom for all kinds of silver jewellery, articles
Samruddhi Silver, a one-stop showroom for all kinds of silver jewellery, articles. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 23,(ANI/PNN): Surat is now home to a unique jewellery store, the first of its type in Gujarat, and a one-stop-shop for buying beautiful silver jewellery and other articles at attractive prices. The brain behind this unique jewellery store is Surat's famous jeweller, V. Navinchandra Hirachand Malji Jewellers, which has launched a showroom dedicated to silver jewellery and other articles made of shiny metal. "The Samruddhi Silver showroom offers an enhanced jewellery buying experience and was inaugurated on October 20. The showroom's speciality is that it deals only in silver items and offers an extensive range of all kinds of jewellery and other articles, ideal for personal use as well as gifting purposes," said Amish Vikramkumar Malji, Director, V. Navinchandra Hirachand Malji Jewellers.

Each piece of silver jewellery and article sold at Samruddhi Silver comes with attractive designs and exquisite craftsmanship, and the promise of purity from the 85-year-old well-known and respected jewellery firm of Surat. "Samruddhi Silver is a new venture for us, but our commitment to purity and excellence in every single piece we sell remains the same," said Amish Vikramkumar Malji.

The wide range of silver jewellery at Samruddhi Silver includes fusion jewellery with Basra Pearls and studded jewellery with a combination of pearls. The collection also includes colour stone beads necklaces. Different types and designs of utensils and beautifully crafted temples are among the silver articles available at the showroom. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021