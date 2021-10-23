Toshiba Home Appliances Announces Festival Delight for its Customers with the Launch of 'FreshBeginningMatters' Campaign

Attractive Finance Scheme with EMI & cashback offers, Extended warranty announced New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Toshiba Home Appliances, a world-renowned Japanese brand for home appliances, rolled out its festive offers under #FreshBeginningMatters campaign for its customers across India, celebrating the festive season. Valid till November 15, 2021, customers can avail a host of attractive offers on their favourite Toshiba home appliances purchased through all authorized dealers and retail stores, and on www.amazon.in.

Consumer Festive Offer Details 1. 15% cashback up to Rs. 8000/- on HDFC and Axis credit card EMI & debit card EMI transactions; and up to Rs. 3000/- on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI & Federal Bank debit card EMI transactions, on a minimum transaction of Rs. 20,000/-.

2. Attractive 0% down payment finance schemes 18/0, 15/0, 12/0, 10/0 8/0, 10/2, 12/4 available from Bajaj Finance, HDBF Finance & IDFC Bank.

3. No cost Finance & EMI schemes of 3, 6, 9, 12 & 18 Months on select Credit & Debit Cards.

4. 2-years extended warranty on purchase of Toshiba washing machines and washer- dryers.

5. Free ‘Finish 24 tablets pack’ with Toshiba dishwashers.

Commenting on the exciting offers, Mr. Pranab Mohanty, Vice President & Business Head, Toshiba Home Appliances Business, said, “As the uncertain times fade away, it is time to turn over a new leaf together. Celebrating the festival of lights, we are delighted to provide exciting offers and promotions for our entire Toshiba Appliances to let your family enjoy a brighter tomorrow. Our festive campaign #FreshBeginningMatters aims to make home appliances purchase more rewarding for our customers, bringing the much-needed joy during these times.” “Even while navigating through the pandemic, we were able to achieve over 50% growth year-to-date in comparison to last year. This growth reflects the remarkable trust in Toshiba home appliances that we have cultivated amongst our customers and channel partners”, added Mr. Mohanty.

Governed by the Japanese Takumi spirit, Toshiba range of home appliances are designed, engineered and manufactured with an uncompromising attention to the details that matter most to people. To complement consumers’ home decor, the new range perfectly amalgamates design with functionality, giving it a very elegant look and fit with the modern room interiors. Toshiba range of home appliances is an embodiment of meticulous product quality and design, guided by the Japanese ‘Takumi’ philosophy centered in highest level of craftsmanship.

The brand promise of delivering crafted breakthrough home solutions with heartfelt details that make a big difference, is engrained in the brand’s slogan #DetailsMatter that showcases the unique product elements that have been designed and developed keeping customers’ conveniences at the core.

To avail the benefits, the eligible customers have to register the newly purchased products at www.toshiba-lifestyle.com/in/service within 7 days of purchase.

For more information on festive offers, customers can visit: www.toshiba- lifestyle.com/in/Consumer-Finance-Scheme About Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Built with Japanese engineering to deliver quality and efficient home appliances, Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services develops, manufactures and markets white goods, such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and other small domestic appliances under the Toshiba brand name. The home solutions are designed, engineered, and manufactured with uncompromising attention to the details that matter most to the consumers.

