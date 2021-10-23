Left Menu

Icra appoints Ramnath Krishnan as Managing Director and Group CEO

Icra on Saturday announced the appointment of Ramnath Krishnan as the companys Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.Krishnan, who will assume the new charge with immediate effect, has a proven record of leadership, gained during the course of a career spanning more than three decades in banking and finance in India and abroad, Icra said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 14:53 IST
Icra appoints Ramnath Krishnan as Managing Director and Group CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Icra on Saturday announced the appointment of Ramnath Krishnan as the company's Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

Krishnan, who will assume the new charge with immediate effect, has a proven record of leadership, gained during the course of a career spanning more than three decades in banking and finance in India and abroad, Icra said in a statement. He joined Icra in 2020 and is currently President – Ratings and Chief Rating Officer of the company.

"We are delighted to benefit from Krishnan's deep knowledge of risk, credit, and markets as we welcome him to his new role. We are confident his long experience, together with the strong leadership qualities he has demonstrated since joining the company will help him lead Icra into its next phase of growth," Icra Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director Arun Duggal said.

In his new role, Krishnan will drive Icra's business strategy, augment organizational capabilities, strengthen the independence and objectivity of the organisation's culture of analytical excellence and continue to uphold the company's high standards of corporate governance.

Krishnan succeeds N Sivaraman, who stepped down from the position of Managing Director and CEO on Friday, October 22, for personal reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021