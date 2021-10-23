Left Menu

IRB InvIT Sept qtr revenue at Rs 328 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021
IRB InvIT, India's first listed infrastructure investment trust, on Saturday said its revenue in September quarter 2021 increased to Rs 328 crore.

It had clocked a revenue of Rs 296 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

IRB InvIT did not provide profit figures for the quarter. The company said it declared a distribution of Rs 128 crore to the unitholders translating into payout of Rs 2.20 per unit for the second quarter.

This comprises Rs 1.20 per unit as interest and Rs 1.00 per unit towards capital reduction and with this, the cumulative distribution per unit since listing has reached Rs 45.30.

Vinod Kumar Menon, Executive Director & CEO of the Investment Manager said the phase-wise unlocking across India has brought strong recovery across all the assets, as the toll collection has surpassed pre-COVID levels and is excelling in most of the build operate transfer (BOT) assets with the onset of the festive season.

He further said Pathankot Amritsar Asset is reeling under the pressures of the ongoing farmers' agitation.

''However, in line with the provisions of the Concession Agreement, we are eligible to receive cash compensation and extension in the concession period for these losses,'' he said.

