Left Menu

Petrol crosses Rs 119 per litre in border districts of MP; diesel touches Rs 108

Petrol is cheaper by around Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 4 per litre in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh, which is about 50 km from Anuppur, he said.The prices of petrol and diesel in Balaghat district, which shares its borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, has reached Rs 118.25 per litre and Rs 107.46 per litre respectively, petrol pump owner Amar Singh Narde said.The district recorded a hike of 26 paise on petrol and 37 paise on diesel on Saturday, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-10-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 15:10 IST
Petrol crosses Rs 119 per litre in border districts of MP; diesel touches Rs 108
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border districts of Madhya Pradesh have been severely hit by the hike in fuel prices, with the cost of petrol in Anuppur district crossing Rs 119 per litre and diesel touching around Rs 108 per litre on Saturday.

The price of petrol in Jaithari, about 13 km from the district headquarter Anuppur, was recorded at 119.22 per litre and diesel was at Rs 108.4 per litre, said Sukhlal Kushwaha, a pump owner. Petrol is cheaper by around Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 4 per litre in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh, which is about 50 km from Anuppur, he said.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Balaghat district, which shares its borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, have reached Rs 118.25 per litre and Rs 107.46 per litre respectively, petrol pump owner Amar Singh Narde said.

The district recorded a hike of 26 paise on petrol and 37 paise on diesel on Saturday, he said. "The fuel business is hit badly in Balaghat, as most vehicles prefer to get refuel in Maharashtra or Chhattisgarh. The petrol and diesel in Maharashtra are cheaper by Rs 7 and Rs 4 per litre respectively," Narde said. Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in capital Bhopal reached Rs 115.90 per litre after a hike of 36 paise, while diesel is being sold at Rs 105.27 per litre following a hike of 38 paise.

Speaking to PTI, Ajay Singh, President, Bhopal's Petrol Pump Dealers Association said petrol pump owners in the border districts are suffering the most due to the high prices.

Fuel is cheaper in the neighbouring states and most of the commercial vehicles refuel in other states before entering Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Stressing that the state government should think about rising fuel prices, Singh said, "The state government charges Value Added Tax (VAT) on a percentage basis, while the Centre realizes a fixed amount of tax on per litre of fuel irrespective of the prices. So, the state has a scope to reduce the price."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021