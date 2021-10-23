Left Menu

Services on section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line to be unavailable for few hours on Sunday

Services will be normal on rest of the network, the DMRC tweeted.GTB metro station, which is located in Kingsway Camp area of north Delhi, falls in between Vishwavidyalaya and Model Town stations.To ensure connectivity between this section during this period, free feeder bus service will remain available, the Delhi Metro also tweeted.Services begin early morning on most corridor of the DMRC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 15:16 IST
Services on section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line to be unavailable for few hours on Sunday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, between the Vishwavidyalaya and the Model Town stations, will not be available for a few hours on Sunday morning due to maintenance work, the DMRC said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

''Public Service Announcement There will be no service between Model Town & Vishwavidyalaya on Yellow Line tomorrow (Sunday) till 7:30 AM due to pre planned maintenance work. GTB Nagar Station will remain closed during this period. Services will be normal on rest of the network,'' the DMRC tweeted.

GTB metro station, which is located in Kingsway Camp area of north Delhi, falls in between Vishwavidyalaya and Model Town stations.

''To ensure connectivity between this section during this period, free feeder bus service will remain available,'' the Delhi Metro also tweeted.

Services begin early morning on most corridor of the DMRC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021