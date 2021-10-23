UP govt to rename Faizabad railway station
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-10-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename the Faizabad railway station, a tweet by the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday. It will be called the Ayodhya Cantt railway station, the tweet said, adding that the decision was taken by the chief minister.
Earlier in 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya.
The BJP government had also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Mughalsarai
- Allahabad
- Faizabad
- Uttar
- Ayodhya Cantt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Rajesh Bindal takes oath as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court
Eight newly appointed judges of Allahabad HC administered oath
UP Deputy CM opens heritage hotel near Ganga river in Allahabad
Yogi Adityanath instructs officials to expedite relief operations after 11 people die in road accident in UP's Jhansi
Accused in Jashpur incident arrested while UP Police shielding MoS Teni's son: CM Baghel to Yogi Adityanath