UP govt to rename Faizabad railway station

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-10-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 15:26 IST
UP govt to rename Faizabad railway station
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename the Faizabad railway station, a tweet by the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday. It will be called the Ayodhya Cantt railway station, the tweet said, adding that the decision was taken by the chief minister.

Earlier in 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya.

The BJP government had also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

