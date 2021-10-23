Left Menu

HGS to create over 560 jobs across Northern Ireland




Business process management company Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Saturday said it plans to create over 560 jobs across Northern Ireland.

''(HGS) recently announced plans to create over 560 jobs across Northern Ireland. Offering a number of diverse roles across customer service, management, and support, employees will be able to take advantage of HGS's innovative and flexible Work@Home model,'' a regulatory filing said.

With over 400 positions having been recruited and confirmed already, HGS will embark on a recruitment campaign to promote a range of jobs that are currently still available, encouraging job seekers from across the Derry City and Strabane District Council to apply, it added.

''We are delighted that HGS is growing in Northern Ireland and are looking forward to attracting more people from Northern Ireland. The area has a high volume of very talented candidates and offers a strong infrastructure, one which we're proud to be supporting,'' Adam Foster, the CEO of HGS UK, said.

Rosalind Young, Investment Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said this area is full of talent and potential, and Northern Ireland is being promoted as a premium remote working destination for a while now.

''We fully support HGS and its endeavours to grow a workforce here in Northern Ireland. We're pleased that HGS is building its presence in this region, with a view to establishing one of their Engagement Hubs here in the future,'' Young added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

