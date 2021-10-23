Left Menu

Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram steps down

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 16:40 IST
Amar Nagaram, the chief executive officer of Myntra, has put in his papers after three years of leading the fashion e-commerce platform, and will pursue his own venture.

According to an email by Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy to employees, Nagaram will be at Myntra till December-end to ensure a smooth transition, and will continue to be associated in an advisory role.

''After nearly three years of leading Myntra, Amar has decided to leave the Flipkart Group to pursue his own venture. As many of you know, Amar has been an integral part of the Group for close to 10 years and has led various teams at Flipkart prior to his current role, and we will miss his presence in the team,'' the email said, a copy of which was seen by PTI.

When contacted, Myntra - which is part of the Flipkart group - confirmed the development.

Krishnamurthy noted that over the last several years, Nagaram has built a strong leadership team at Myntra that is well placed to drive Myntra's vision forward and take the business to new heights.

''Amar will be with us till end-December to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to be associated with us in an advisory role. We will share details of his successor shortly,'' he added.

Nagaram, who was vice-president at Flipkart, took over as CEO of Myntra and Jabong in 2019.

