T20WC Scoreboard: Australia vs South Africa

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 23-10-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 17:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and South Africa here on Saturday.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma b Maxwell 12 Quinton de Kock b Hazlewood 7 Rassie van der Dussen c Wade b Hazlewood 2 Aiden Markram c Maxwell b Starc 40 Heinrich Klaasen c Steven Smith b Cummins 13 David Miller lbw b Zampa 16 Dwaine Pretorius c Wade b Zampa 1 Keshav Maharaj run out (Maxwell/Wade) 0 Kagiso Rabada not out 19 Anrich Nortje c Finch b Starc 2 Tabraiz Shamsi not out 0 Extras: (B-2, LB-3, W-1) 6 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 118 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-16, 3-23, 4-46, 5-80, 6-82, 7-83 , 8-98 , 9-115.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-32-2, Glenn Maxwell 4-0-24-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-1-19-2, Pat Cummins 4-0-17-1, Adam Zampa 4-0-21-2. More PTI APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

