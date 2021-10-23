Left Menu

Dodla Dairy Q2 profit down 31 pc at Rs 29.39 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:17 IST
Dodla Dairy Q2 profit down 31 pc at Rs 29.39 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Dodla Dairy Ltd has reported a 31 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 29.39 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 42.56 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 569.47 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 462.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Telangana-based Dodla Dairy Ltd is one of India’s leading integrated dairy companies incorporated in 1995. The company procures, processes, and sells milk and milk products.

The company's milk procurement is centred in five states and products are available for purchase in 12 states and has 103 milk chilling centres/plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021