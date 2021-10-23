Dodla Dairy Q2 profit down 31 pc at Rs 29.39 cr

Dodla Dairy Ltd has reported a 31 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 29.39 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 42.56 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 569.47 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 462.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Telangana-based Dodla Dairy Ltd is one of India’s leading integrated dairy companies incorporated in 1995. The company procures, processes, and sells milk and milk products.

The company's milk procurement is centred in five states and products are available for purchase in 12 states and has 103 milk chilling centres/plants.

