PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-10-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 21:43 IST
Rakuten Medical announces tie-up with Karkinos healthcare
  • Country:
  • Japan

Rakuten Medical Inc. and Kerala-based Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited have announced a strategic collaboration to expand the reach of novel cancer care to India.

Karkinos is a healthcare technology platform focused on delivering quality healthcare by providing access to, and availability of, cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment options.

As part of the collaboration, Rakuten Medical acquired a minority stake in Karkinos Healthcare, marking its first international investor, a Karknos release said.

Karkinos already offers its services in Kothamangalam, Chottanikkara, Thodupuzha and Munnar locations in Ernakulam and Idukki districts of Kerala and plans to ramp up its operations across India, the company said.

''We are happy to partner with Karkinos Healthcare which is committed to transforming cancer care,'' Mickey Mikitani, Chief Executive Officer of Rakuten Medical, Inc said.

He said this partnership will open up more opportunities for cancer patients in the Indian market and help Rakuten Medical to further develop and commercialise their treatment based on its Illuminox platform, and ultimately deliver this technology to as many patients as possible. ''Our collaboration with Rakuten Medical will allow us to introduce their breakthrough therapies and vital support structure for cancer patients in India,'' Venkataramanan R, Chief Executive Officer of Karkinos Healthcare said in a release.

Rakuten Medical's first pipeline drug developed on its Illuminox platform, ASP-1929, has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, and is currently the subject of a global phase 3 clinical trial for recurrent head and neck cancer. Karkinos Healthcare is pioneering the Distributed Cancer Care Network model in India addressing clinical needs that will bring quality care closer to patients.

