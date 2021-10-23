Tibetan Government in exile head says China should revaluate its foreign policy, be a better global partner

Gangtok, 23 Oct: Penpa Tsering, President of the Tibetan government-in-exile in India on Saturday said China should re-evaluate its foreign policy and work to be a better global partner. He also claimed border trade through the Nathu La pass with China had become a one sided affair, with China gaining more from the trade arrangement.

Tsering who was elected Sikyong or head of the government in exile earlier this year also said China had taken an aggressive stance with its neighbours.

''Trade should be equal but China has always taken the upper hand be it with restricting India's exports to specific goods through the trade route (via Nathu La in Sikkim),'' he said.

Though India is allowed to export 34 kinds of goods, most produce in the approved list are manufactured at a cheaper rate in China, while China which is allowed to export some 20 product types is able to generate larger volumes of trade on account of items like ready made garments, shoes, herbal medicines etc., being on its list, according to analysts. China exported about Rs 28 crore worth of goods in 2018 while India sold about Rs 4 crore worth of goods through the Nathu La border.

Tsering is currently visiting Sikkim on an invitation from Tibetan Youth Club, Tibetan's Welfare Organisation and other Sikkim-based Tibetan organisations.

He also said China had taken an aggressive stance on the border issue with India and that Beijing should now ''re-evaluate their foreign policy'' and be a better global partner.

He however refused to comment on any China-Tibet issue and said his visit was a ''non-political one.'' Sikkim has a significant number of Tibetans living in the 4 different districts here. COR JRC JRC

