1 killed, 30 injured as truck carrying migrant labourers hits roadside tree in Jharkhand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 24-10-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 00:17 IST
1 killed, 30 injured as truck carrying migrant labourers hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and 30 other people were injured, 10 of whom seriously, as a truck carrying migrant labourers hit a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place near Marghatia village in Satbarwa police station area when the labourers hailing from Kamaaru were going to Daltonganj railway station to board a train to Uttar Pradesh, where they work in brick kilns, officer-in-charge Karmpal Kumar Nag said.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a tree beside the Medininagar-Ranchi Road, he said.

The injured people were taken to a hospital in Tumbagada, where doctors referred 10 of them to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi for better treatment, while one man identified as Birendra Oraon succumbed to his injuries on the way to the state capital, Nag added.

