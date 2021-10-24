Left Menu

The exact cause of the derailment will be known after an investigation, he added.

Updated: 24-10-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:30 IST
Goods train derails in Chhattisgarh, affects passenger rail traffic movement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Eight wagons of a goods train derailed near Surajpur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, affecting the movement of passenger rail traffic on the route, a railway official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, which took place at 2.54 am near the Kamalpur railway station on the Ambikapur-Anuppur railway route.

Anuppur is located in neighboring Madhya Pradesh The train was heading to Bilaspur after unloading goods in Ambikapur, located about 200 km from here, the official said.

Due to the derailment, the movement of two trains was affected on this single line route, he said.

The Durg-Ambikapur Express was stopped at Bishrampur railway station and its passengers were sent to their destination in a bus arranged by railway authorities. Besides, the Ambikapur-Jabalpur train, which was scheduled to leave from Ambikapur at 6.15 am, was delayed and will depart after the track restoration work is completed, the official said. The exact cause of the derailment will be known after an investigation, he added.

