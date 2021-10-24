Left Menu

Nigeria to launch digital currency on Monday, central bank says

Nigeria will on Monday launch a digital currency, the eNaira, the central bank said, months after it barred banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies. Nigeria has named Barbados-based Bitt Inc as a technical partner in developing the eNaira.

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@cenbank)
  • Nigeria

Nigeria will on Monday launch a digital currency, the eNaira, the central bank said, months after it barred banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has said the eNaira would operate as a wallet against which customers can hold existing funds in their bank account.

"The eNaira therefore marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN is committed to ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone," the bank said in a statement. Nigeria has named Barbados-based Bitt Inc as a technical partner in developing the eNaira.

