Left Menu

Sri Lankan state-owned company blocks USD 4.9 million payment to Chinese company

The ship was not allowed to unload its cargo.The National Plant Quarantine Services had tested the sample sent to them and had confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria, the statement said.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 24-10-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 15:00 IST
Sri Lankan state-owned company blocks USD 4.9 million payment to Chinese company
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan government-owned Ceylon Fertilizer Company has blocked a payment of USD 4.9 million to China-based Qingdao Seawin Biotech over the shipment of contaminated fertilzer containing harmful bacteria.

Ceylon Fertilizer has obtained a Commercial High Court order to block the payment.

''The enjoining order has prevented the People's Bank from making any payment under a Letter of Credit opened in favour of the Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co.,” a statement from the President's Office read.

The Colombo Commerical High Court had issued the order on October 22 against Qingdao Seawin Biotech, and its local agent the People’s Bank.

The order stated that the Chinese firm was supposed to ship sterile organic fertilizer as per the tender it had won but its shipping document read that the consignment may contain micro-organisms. The ship was not allowed to unload its cargo.

''The National Plant Quarantine Services had tested the sample sent to them and had confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria,” the statement said. “The consignment is a partial shipment worth more than Rs 100 crore (USD 4.9 million) that was procured through a tender process initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture,'' the President Office read.

The Chinese Embassy here had disputed the government's claim earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the President's Secretary PB Jayasundera on Saturday asked the police to investigate an alleged fraud in procuring Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer from India.

The fertilizer issue has triggered farmer protests due to non-availability of chemical fertilizers. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May ordered a halt to importing chemical fertilizers to turn the island nation's agriculture sector to 100 per cent organic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021