Left Menu

Kolkata Metro bids adieu to non-AC rakes

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 16:41 IST
Kolkata Metro bids adieu to non-AC rakes
  • Country:
  • India

The Metro Railway, Kolkata, on Sunday formally bade farewell to non-AC rakes, some of which have been in service since its inception as the country’s first underground railway in 1984. The Kolkata Metro, which started operations on this day in 1984, organised an exhibition 'Down the Memory Lane' at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station to mark the departure of the non-AC rakes.

''As part of the farewell, we have organised a photo exhibition that will depict the past, present and future of Metro Railway,'' General Manager Manoj Joshi told reporters.

He said it is an opportunity to relive the moments that the city has shared with the Metro Railway, which have become an integral part of people’s lives.

''Several expansion works are underway, and in two to three years, new corridors will start functioning,'' Joshi said.

The last non-AC Metro rake was ceremonially sent off to Noapara carshed from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station by Joshi.

The Metro Railway, Kolkata, which started services 37 years ago between Esplanade and Bhowanipore (at present Netaji Bhavan station), a distance of 3.40 km, now covers 31.3 km.

Construction work is underway in the New Garia-Airport, Joka-BBD Bag routes apart from the East West Metro, a part of which is already operational.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021