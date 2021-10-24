Ghaziabad:Fake delivery agent dupes scribe of laptop

A journalist here has complained that he was duped by a trickster who came to his house posing as an Amazon employee and took away a laptop, which was being returned to the e-commerce firm as it was a faulty piece.

The complaint was lodged with the Indirapuram police station on Saturday.

Police said they are questioning a delivery agent of a logistic firm linked to the e-commerce company.

The laptop worth Rs 47,990 was delivered to the journalist on October 14 but was scheduled to be returned on October 21 following a complaint lodged on October 18.

But a man carrying a return order sheet of Amazon, detailing private information like the model of the laptop and the last four digits of the scribe’s credit card, reached his house on October 20 and took away the laptop.

He claimed to be an employee of the e-commerce firm.

