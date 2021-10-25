AskSid AI: Virtual Advisor of choice for European skin wear retailer, Wolford

- Wolford uses AskSid's AI models and virtual advisor to deliver luxury and convenience in conversational customer service across 15 countries BANGALORE, India, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world leader in luxury skin wear, Wolford has established a reputation for high-end products, and the brand's customers expect the very same level of luxury in their online support and service. And to deliver this, Wolford teamed up with retail AI experts - AskSid AI - to develop their customer support and experience engine that would service the brand's customers through the interface of virtual advisors and voice assistants.

AskSid AI brings with it retail domain expertise and AI technology that has been built specifically for the retail sector, allowing them to meet Wolford's expectations of high-end customer service, from customization to go-live happening at a rapid pace of just 4-6 weeks.

Everything from knowledge extraction, metadata generation, intent data management, and intent classification was undertaken, allowing AskSid to contextualize the customer service engine to meet the unique demands of Wolford's global customer base.

The result - A streamlined conversational customer service platform powered by robust retail AI models and AskSid's enriched and self-learning knowledge base containing Wolford's entire brand and product universe - the Retail AI Brain. At the front end, customers received exceptional support which is backed by the 3% recorded quarterly increase in online sales revenue that the brand witnessed. While at the back end, the AI models captured even the most minute customer cues in conversational data, which were used to improve the performance of the virtual advisor. In addition, these insights also allowed Wolford the chance to get a closer look at their customers' tastes and preferences, allowing for well-informed product and marketing strategies designed to promote sustainable customer loyalty.

From expanding the brand's knowledge base to creating a robust and automated customer service engine, AskSid AI has helped Wolford stay one step ahead of customer needs leading to increased revenues and exceptional customer service. Read the full article here: https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/wolford-consumer-goods-azure About AskSid AskSid is a conversational customer service platform that uses cutting-edge AI technology to answer every kind of question your CPG or D2C e-commerce consumers are asking about your products – anytime, anywhere! Also, gain deep consumer insights from every interaction that leads to all new business opportunities and helps you understand the pulse of what your consumers really want.

To learn more, visit www.asksid.ai.

