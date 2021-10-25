Teleperformance recognised for its diversity and inclusivity practices in India

The Great Place To Work ® and 'Working Mother & Avtar' recognise Teleperformance amongst Best Workplaces for Women in India.

GURGAON, India, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance in India, a leading provider of outsourced customer experience management and digital integrated business services, has been recognised amongst this year's Great Place To Work™ Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women and 'Working Mother & Avtar Best 100 Companies for Women' in India, for the second consecutive time.

These recognitions celebrate companies that run the most impactful initiatives that promote making workplaces wholesome with practices promoting Diversity & Inclusion. Some of these practices include, amongst other things, providing specialised forums (viz.: TP Women) for engaging with women employees with an objective of creating a work-environment conducive to growth, work-life balance and additional support for sustainable professional life.

At the core of such practices is our commitment towards cultivating a culture of innovation and equality through these diversity and inclusion programs. The programs have a specific focus on empowering women for success right at the hiring stage and improving the representation of women across all levels and functions.

Teleperformance in India is eight times Great Place To Work® certified and also among India's Best Workplaces Mega Employer 2021 by GPTW®.

Aditya Arora, CEO - Teleperformance India, comments: ''I am thankful to Great Place to Work® and Avtar group for recognising our efforts to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workforce. This recognition further solidifies our commitment towards building a gender-smart team and making Teleperformance a better place to work for everyone.'' Neha Sethi, Head of Marketing - Teleperformance India, shares: ''I am delighted to be a part of an organisation that is committed to building a workplace that supports and encourages all employees in their professional journey. The TP Women initiative celebrates and empowers women, building an environment of fairness, equality, and respect.'' Vinod Mehta, CHRO - Teleperformance India, comments: ''We are committed to providing equal opportunities to all our employees, in all aspects, at all levels, with specific programs that accelerate progress on becoming gender-smart. Our organisational culture helps advance opportunities for women – recruit, retain, develop and promote – and celebrates their success. We at Teleperformance India continue to make our ecosystem more adaptable for Diversity and Inclusion.'' About Teleperformance Group Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimised business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 383,000 employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the ''Simpler, Faster, Safer'' process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence.

In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$ 6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

About Teleperformance India Teleperformance in India has evolved from a leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience to offering digital integrated business services and transformation solutions. Teleperformance in India offers omnichannel customer experience management, back-office services and transformation solutions to leading global brands across industries.

With upwards of 75,000 employees serving over 170 clients, Teleperformance in India is committed to enabling businesses to adapt to today's disruptive digital innovations and build long-term growth.

The entity in India is part of Teleperformance's global workforce of 330,000 employees which makes it one of the largest multicultural teams providing integrated business services.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

