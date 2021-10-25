2 killed in road accident in UP

Two people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Rohana toll plaza under Kotwali police station limits Sunday evening.

Police said the deceased were identified as Vishal and Sourabh.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

In another accident, a youth was crushed to death by a truck when he was crossing the road near Transport Nagar here Sunday evening.

