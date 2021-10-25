Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar weak as traders eye earnings

Asian shares held recent gains on Monday ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements, while news of trials of a property tax in China and ongoing troubles in the sector weighed on markets in Hong Kong and mainland China. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed - 0.07% higher - and still up 3.8% so far in October, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.7% on softer earnings by several local companies.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:38 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar weak as traders eye earnings

Asian shares held recent gains on Monday ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements, while news of trials of a property tax in China and ongoing troubles in the sector weighed on markets in Hong Kong and mainland China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed - 0.07% higher - and still up 3.8% so far in October, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.7% on softer earnings by several local companies. Futures pointed to a solid open in European markets with the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.24% in early trade and FTSE futures 0.26% higher.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, gained 0.12%. In Asia, the regional benchmark was dragged down by muted performances in Chinese markets with property firms weighing heavily.

Chinese blue chips inched down 0.12%, and an real estate index shed 3%, while the Hong Kong benchmark traded flat despite a 3.4% fall in an index of Hong Kong listed mainland property firms. The property stock declines followed a Saturday announcement by China's parliament's top decision-making body that will roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions.

Embattled developer China Evergrande Group last week appeared to avert a costly default with a last-minute bond coupon payment, and Reuters reported Monday that some bond holders had received payment. "Although we had some news on the Evergrande front, I think we will see more pressure on the property sector, especially the smaller guys," said Carlos Casanova Asia senior economist at UBP pointing to authorities’ efforts to ensure a correction in house prices, and the expansion of plans for a pilot property tax at a time when many property companies had bonds maturing in the coming months.

Also on investors' minds is a string of company earnings due this week. Hong Kong listed shares of HSBC, pared earlier gains to be last up 0.1% even after Europe's second largest bank by assets reported a surprise 74% rise in third quarter profit.

Facebook will publish its quarterly results later on Monday, with other benchmark heavyweights due later in the week including tech giants Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet, and European and Asian financial behemoths from Deutsche Bank and Lloyds to China Construction Bank and Nomura. The risk friendlier mood that supported equities has weighed on safe-haven currencies, as have rising energy prices which supported currencies including the Aussie and Canadian dollars.

The dollar index was last at 93.532, down 0.14% on the day, having earlier touched a one month low of 93.483. Traders are waiting for U.S. third quarter GDP figures due Thursday with a weak print likely to weigh on the dollar, according to analysts at CBA, while expectations that rising inflation will drive interest rate hikes in the U.K and Australia have been supporting sterling and the Aussie dollar.

Markets are still trying to position themselves for a widely expected tapering of the U.S. stimulus programme this year, and the possibility of rate hikes late in 2022 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the U.S. central bank should start the process of reducing its support of the economy by cutting back on its asset purchases, but should not yet touch interest rates.

As tapering looms, U.S. benchmark yields have been rising and yields on 10-year Treasury notes hit a five-month high of 1.7064% last week. They were last 1.6449%. Oil prices rose further on Monday, with U.S. crude hitting a seven-year high as global supply remained tight amid strong demand worldwide.

Brent crude rose 0.83% to $86.24 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 0.80% to $84.51 Spot gold rose 0.36% to $1,798 an ounce after posting gains for the past two weeks on rising inflation concerns, ad the weakening dollar.

Bitcoin another asset oft-described as an inflation hedge was last at $62,000 up 1.8% after last week's turbulent trade when it hit a new high of $67,016. (Editing by Stephen Coates and Lincoln Feast.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021