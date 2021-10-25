Okaya EV onboards 165 dealerships to expand pan-India network

Okaya EV on Monday said it has onboarded 165 dealerships as part of its plans to expand its network pan-India, bolstered by the strong response to its recently launched two-wheeler during the Navratri festival sales.

The group made its entry into the domestic EV space with the launch of two variants, AvionIQ series and ClassIQ series, of e-scooters in July this year.

Moving ahead with the plan, Okaya EV has already appointed 165 dealers across 18 states in India, including setting up of 20 dealerships in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Rajasthan, among others, in a single day, the company said in a release.

The 20 dealers were launched simultaneously in all the key cities including Bhopal, Jaipur, Faridabad, Bareilly, Bijnor, Alwar, Bharatpur, Hathras, Sagar, Shivpuri, Abohar, Patna, Tonk, Beawar, Shujapur, Indri, Durgapur, Kaithal, Narwana and Panipat, it said.

"Enthused by the tremendous response to our new age electric two- wheelers, we have already kick-started our pan-India expedition beginning with enrolling 165 dealers across 18 states to support the post-sales service requirements right at the doorsteps of our valued customers," said Anil Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Power Group.

With an aim to boost e-mobility in the country, Okaya EV is dedicated to create a strong network of dealers, distributors and service centers for its state-of-the-art electric two-wheelers, he said.

Okaya said, as part of the expansion plans, it is also looking to open showrooms as well as distribution and service centres all across the country.

The company said it has already set up a manufacturing plant in Baddi (HP) with its plans of starting another plant in Haryana for the seamless supply of these e-two-wheelers. It has also earlier announced three more manufacturing facilities spread over 34 acres to be launched in Neemrana (Rajasthan) from 2023 to 2025.

