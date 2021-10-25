Nykaa IPO to open on Oct 28; price band set at Rs 1,085-1,125/share

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share for its initial public offer (IPO) that opens for subscription later this week.

The IPO will open for subscription on October 28 and conclude on November 1.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 630 crore (fresh issue) and an offer for sale of up to 41,972,660 equity shares being offered by the selling shareholders (offer for sale or OFS), a statement said.

The offer includes a reservation of up to 250,000 equity shares for purchase by eligible employees, it added.\ Founded in 2012, Nykaa is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers. It has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care and fashion products, including its own brand products manufactured by third party manufacturers.

