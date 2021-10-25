Left Menu

Babloo Bachelor made a good start at the Box Office

After the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra on 22nd October 2021, Babloo Bachelor was the first film released. The rom-com family entertainer is cracking up the audience and the critics.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 13:26 IST
Babloo Bachelor made a good start at the Box Office
Babloo Bachelor . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI/PNN): After the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra on 22nd October 2021, Babloo Bachelor was the first film released. The rom-com family entertainer is cracking up the audience and the critics. The film is doing prominent business in Delhi and UP circuit along with Hindi speaking market. Babloo bachelor is a must-needed film after so long. The audiences were away from the theatres and were only clinging to the digital media for entertainment.

Babloo bachelor is a comedy genre film in which Sharman Joshi is playing the protagonist. The story of the film is based on UP, where a well-to-do family had always dreamt of their son's wedding with great pomp and show. Babloo (Sharman Joshi) met a few girls for his wedding but didn't get the right one. Then he met Avantika (Pooja Chopra), who was already engaged in another relationship and is not a virgin. After requesting Pooja, Babloo rejects the proposal. In one wedding, he got to meet Swati (Tejashri Pradhan), with whom he fell in love, and both agreed to the marriage. But the twist comes when on the wedding day, Tejasri ran away from the wedding and left a letter for him. She had always wanted to be an actor, and now she had got a chance of being a lead actor in a reality show in Mumbai. Sharman tries everything to reach his would-be wife. He even goes to Mumbai. There, by chance, he again bumped into Pooja Chopra, the creative head of that channel. He told her everything. She agrees to help him, and when finally Tejashri comes back, Sharman falls in love with Pooja Chopra after looking at her initiative and efforts to bring Tejashri back. It will be interesting to watch with whom Sharman, aka Babloo, will marry now?

The songs of the film are composed by Jeet Ganguly and lyrics by Kumaar and Rashmi Virag. The romantic songs Kasam and Aye meri Zindagi sung by Arijit and Papon respectively are very well appreciated by the young audience on the radio and digital media. Another song Tum ho sung by Arijit and composed by Indradeep Das Gupta, is also soothing. The comedy-emotional film is for every age group. The one-liners of the film are in everyone's mouth. Under the banner of Rafat films and produced by Ajay Rajwani, directed by Agnidev Chatterjee. Babloo Bachelor stars Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra, Tejashri Pradhan, along with Rajesh Sharma and Asrani in the important role and released on 22nd October 2021.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021